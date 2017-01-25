Toggle navigation
US97 - Springfield's Classic Rock
US97 - Springfield's Classic Rock
On-Air
Bob & Tom
Spankmeister
Hines' Side Show
Big Brad
Sixx Sense
House of Hair
Redbeard
Music
Recently Played
Concert Photos
Most Recently Played
Connect
Events Calendar
Facebook
Listen
Career Info
Website Recruitment Alert
Advertise With Us
Babes
BONUS BABES
Boobs vs Butt
More Babe Pics
Babe of the Day
Thong of the Day
US97 Pics
Concert Pics
Babes on Demand
Contests
Win Tickets to See Journey!
Win Tickets to Rocklahoma!
Win Guns N' Roses Tickets!
Win Tickets to See Chicago!
WIN MOVIE TICKETS!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Win Tickets to See Journey on July 3!
Win Tickets to Rocklahoma!
57 Misheard Lyrics
Win Tickets to See Chicago!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win Guns N' Roses Tickets!
WIN FREE MOVIE TICKETS!
Join us for Miller Lite Night!
Listen to US97! Anytime. Anywhere. FREE!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Man Trapped in Truck for Days After Driving Off Cliff
Red Panda Escapes Zoo, May Be Roaming Neighborhoods
Check out Nikki's Photography
Carson Kressley: New 'Queer Eye' Can't Be As Fab As Ours
We didn't even know "bikini contest cruises" were a thing. Good to know.
Town Flooded With Calls Meant for Sex Line
Boy, 14, Blackmails Teacher Over Sex
Police Dashcam Captures Commuter Train Colliding With FedEx Truck
British Postal Service Honors David Bowie With 10 Tribute Stamps
Kid Asks Permission to Swear (VIDEO)
Anthrax Unveil Their Own Craft Beer, 'Wardance'
Body Paint Instead Of Clothes For A Day !
x
See Full Playlist
US97
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from US97 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.